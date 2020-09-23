Debra Clark, 63 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens with Shirley Byrum officiating.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, beginning at 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Mrs. Clark is survived by her children, Ann (Jonathan) Pettingale, Jimmy (Mandy) Breedwell and David (Monica) Clark; 14 grandchildren; sister, Delilah (William) Baker; brothers, Jerry (Vanessa) Mason, Cecil (Connie) Mason, Floyd (Mary Lou) Mason and Gene (Jackie) Mason; sister-in-law, Josie Mason and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Rip Mason; mother, Myrtle Smith and brother, Donald Mason.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.