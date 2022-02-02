Robert Lee Saylor, known by many as Bob, passed away on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro. He was 83.
Born in Kentucky, but living in Alabama, Mr. Saylor actually considered himself a Texan because of the many years he spent there in middle management with Lockheed Martin. He retired after a successful 28-year career.
Mr. Saylor is survived by his loving companion and fiancé, Kay Plemons; his son, Alan Lee Saylor (Tiffany); his grandchildren, Misty Crawford (Bradley), Krystle Wigley (Bryan), Alan Thomas Saylor (Tiffany) and Bennett Saylor; great grandchildren, Tatum Crawford and Everett Wigley; many nieces and nephews and a host of friends and a loving church family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters and six brothers.
A funeral service honoring his life was held on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. His paster, Dr. Matt Helms of Calvary Baptist Church, officiated. His son, Alan, provided the eulogy.
Burial will followed at Chaney’s Chapel Cemetery in Dutton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Calvary Baptist Church of Scottsboro.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.