Tom Fowler, 74 of Scottsboro, went peacefully, to be with Lord, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
No services are planned at this time.
Tom was born May 29, 1948 to the late James Thomas and Jean Hodges Fowler. He was raised in Vestavia Hills, attended Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church and graduated from Berry High School.
He went on to the University of Alabama where he earned his B.A. in Business and Finance. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity.
Tom worked for many years in the banking and stock broker business. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He always loved spending time outdoors.
He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Jeannie and Pete Radecke; his cousin, Dr. Durwood Hodges and his wife, Lynda and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Jean Fowler and his grandparents, Priscilla Fowler and Dr. Rayford and Jenny Hodges.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
