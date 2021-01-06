Nan Prance passed away peacefully on Jan. 1, 2021, about 11 p.m. in the evening, with daughters, Terry Rainey Camper (Jack) and Donna Prance Womack at her bedside.
Her son, Gene Prance, had visited with her earlier by video, but due to COVID restrictions, had to be separated.
She leaves five grandchildren and five great grandchildren, Heather Moseley (Jim, sons Olin and Andrew), Joe Rainey (Jen), Dustin Womack, Candice Willis (Lane, daughters, Jayden and Carsyn) and Kayce Brown (Matt, son, Purser).
She leaves friends everywhere from North Alabama to South Alabama, including Section, Scottsboro, Leeds, Odenville, Branchville, Foley, Clanton and Fairhope.
Nan was a member of Ashville Road Church of Christ.
Nannie Bennie Lee Cloud was born in Stevenson on Sept. 2, 1932 to Edna Lee Grider Cloud and Benjamin Franklin Cloud Jr. She married Jewell Amos Stover in 1948, and they had one child, Teresa Nannette, but he was tragically killed in an automobile accident in the Rainsville area in January 1955.
In 1957, she married Gerald E. (Jerry) Prance, and they had two children, G. Eugene (Gene) Prance and Donna E. Prance (Womack). Jerry passed in 1999. Later in life, Nan spent many happy years with Bill Berry in Foley. Bill passed in 2011.
Nan (“Sis”) leaves one sibling, Alice Mae Britt (Willis) of Clanton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, “Ben” and “Edna” as well as an older brother, William Richard Cloud and her younger sister, Bethel Ann Cloud Harper.
Nan spent her career as an excellent seamstress, making clothes for herself and her family, as well as custom bridesmaids dresses. She loved fabrics and worked in that department at area Walmarts, sold machines for Singer in Irondale and made clown dolls for her grandchildren.
She also enjoyed quilting. She always had a garden and shared her bounty with everyone. She loved a good thrift or junk store and had a good eye for the most interesting and unique finds.
She loved to go on road trips, visit family and see new places. She made the best chunky oatmeal cookies and really good biscuits.
Nan had been living at the Ashville Health Care Inc. care facility since March 2020, where it was hoped she could see more old friends and family, but COVID restrictions were enacted almost immediately after she arrived.
However, the nurses and CAN’s all loved her and treated her with utmost care, for which we are thankful. A memorial service will be held in the spring, where it is hoped we can celebrate her life sharing happy memories.
If anyone wishes to make a donation to the ongoing research into Dementia and Alzheimers, there are many worthwhile organizations found with a search on the Internet: National Institute on Aging, US Department of Health and Human Resources has information on current research at www.nia.nih.gov/health/alzheimers/dementia-research-and-clinical-trials.