Joyce Faye Robertson, 82 of Scottsboro, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021.
Joyce was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church for as long as she was able. She was a great Christian woman, who loved God dearly and was a great witness.
She is survived by her son, Jeff Robertson; four grandchildren, Joy Robertson, London Robertson, Chase Robertson and Tori Coon; cousin, Billie Grace Jones; niece, Kim Jones Shelton, aunt and best friend, Frances Robertson and many beloved family members in Bridgeport.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill L. Robertson and her parents.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial followed in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.