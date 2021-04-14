On Monday, March 29, 2021, Bobby Alvin Allred, rock steady and devoted father and grandfather, beloved brother, uncle, cousin, respected pilot and dear friend for so many, left this earth at the age of 79 as the result of a fatal plane crash.
Bobby was born in Floyd County to Claude and Willie Allred and remained a lifelong resident of Floyd County, Georgia and Cherokee County, Alabama.
He served in the United States Army, from 1957-1960 as a ham-radio operator, spending time in Germany. He was a member of the NRA and active in several organizations that supported his love of flying and respected by many.
In 2019, Bobby was presented with the Golden Gift Award by the Alabama Agricultural Aviation Association, celebrating his 50th season as a crop duster. He was a quiet and humble man who left a solid and honest impression on all he encountered.
Bobby has always had a passion for flying. He has often said it never felt like work because he was doing what he loved to do.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Willie Allred and his granddaughter, Annsleigh Otting.
He is survived by his children, grandchildren, two sisters and a brother, along with many adoring cousins, nieces and nephews. He was loved and respected by all that met him. He will be deeply missed and always remembered.
A memorial gathering drop-in/fly-in was held at Centre-Piedmont Regional Airport in Centre on Saturday, April 3, 2021.