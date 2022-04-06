Elisabeth Catherine Covey Collins passed away on March 29, 2022 after a long and fulfilling life.
Elisabeth was born to Jesse Raymond and Elizabeth Sadler Covey on Feb. 11, 1925 in Dublin, Virginia. She grew up on the farm helping her mother prepare meals for boarders who helped her father do the necessary chores to keep the farm thriving.
She graduated from Dublin High School where she was valedictorian of her class. She attended Radford College (now Radford University) and graduated with a degree in English.
After graduation she moved to Rising Sun, Maryland to live with a beloved aunt and uncle. While living there she taught school.
On one fateful night, mutual friends set her up on a “blind” date to play bridge with Carl Collins, LTJG, US Navy, stationed in Bainbridge, Maryland. Her children surmise that their father proposed marriage on their second date since they married three months and five days later, and Elisabeth made her own wedding dress.
Following their wedding on July 20, 1947, they moved to Birmingham where Elisabeth taught school again and Carl completed a surgical residency.
Following their time in Birmingham, they moved to Scottsboro in 1949. In later years and for a long time, she kept a quote on her refrigerator which stated, “Behind every successful man is a successful woman.” She took that to heart supporting Carl in every endeavor while enjoying her own interests.
She quickly became a contributing member of the Jackson County Medical Auxilary and served as a “pink lady” – among other things – at Jackson County Hospital (now Highlands Medical Center).
In 1951, she was a charter member of the Three Arts Club. After her children were born, she became an ardent supporter of their activities. Her varied interests included bowling, golf, bridge, flying, hunting and houseboat and motorhome travel.
She earned her private pilot’s license and, along with friends, participated in a Petticoat Derby. They came in third place.
Elisabeth’s hobbies included handicrafts like macrame’, decoupage, knitting and more in earlier years. She was best known for her skills creating beautiful needlepoint works of art. As co-chairperson, she spearheaded the kneeling cushions and later the Christian paraments projects at the First United Methodist Church. She and Carl were members there from the time they came to Scottsboro.
She was also well-known for her egg salad sandwiches. Many friends remember her Christmas tree ornaments and packages featuring an assorted color scheme every year. She and Carl, along with friends and neighbors, Ruth and Charles Bradford, made an annual and fun event of flocking their Christmas trees at “the John Deere place.”
Elisabeth’s survivors include her children, Beth Collins Presley and Charles David (David) Presley Jr, Amy Collins Cameron and Christopher Wilson Cameron and Arthur (Art) Carl Collins Jr, all of Scottsboro; her grandchildren, Dr. Elise Presley Johnson and Daniel Anthony Johnson of Bogart, Georgia and Charles David (Chad) Presley III of Huntsville; great grandchildren, Carley Elisabeth Johnson of Tuscaloosa and Henry (Hank) Harris Johnson of Bogart, Georgia; her sister, Margaret Covey Brewer of Roanoke, Virginia; her brother, Jerry Joseph Covey of Dublin, Virginia; her sisters-in-law, Annette Collins Dowdy and Dr. Robert (Bob) Hedley Dowdy of Destin, Florida and Kearney, Nebraska and Nancy Collins Helms and Steve William Helms of Woodville and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Carl, to whom she was married for 53 years before he died in 2000; her brothers, Jesse Raymond Covey Jr, Raymond Edward Covey Sr., Herbert Sadler Covey and Earl Stuart Covey Sr.; nephews, Wyatt Eugene (Gene) Collins Jr. and Raymond E. (Butch) Covey Jr and a niece, Dr. Patsy Capps Covey as well as a brother-in-law, Dr. Wyatt Eugene Collins Sr. and sisters-in-law, Kathleen Surber Covey, Lucille Turner Covey, Gladys Collins Byrd Barclay and Patricia Blankemeyer Collins.
The family would like to give special thanks to Geneva Marcum, Elisabeth’s dear caregiver. The entire family loves her. They would like to also thank the exceptional, caring staff and friends at Rosewood Manor and the wonderful staff at Highlands Health and Rehab.
A Celebration of Life service remembering Elisabeth was held Saturday, April 2, 2022 at First United Methodist Church. Burial followed the service at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens in Hollywood.
Flowers are appreciated very much. The family requests that any donations in her memory go to one of the ministries (Nourish One Child or the FUMC Foundation specifically) at First United Methodist Church, 1105 South Broad St. Scottsboro, AL 35768, or to Radford University, Advancement Office, PO Box 6915, Radford, VA 24142.
