Mrs. Martha E. Hastings, age 89 of Limrock, Alabama passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Hospice Family Care of Huntsville.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Micaiah Tanck officiating. Burial will follow in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from noon until the time of service. The family will accept flowers, or donations may be made to the Scottsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Hastings is survived by her three daughters-in-law, Debbie Hastings, Hayley Hastings, and Beth Ballester; four granddaughters, Allison Frye, Casey Dobbins (Scott), Brandy Hastings, and Bailie Osborn (Cody); six great grandchildren, Audrey and Leanna Frye, Whitt & Tatum Dobbins, and Rowen & Eva Osborn; and her brother, Jimmy Jackson (Donna).
She was preceded in death by her husband, James V. Hastings; three sons, Philip Hastings, Stephen Hastings, and Gavin Hastings; grandson, Ethan Hastings; two brothers, Lamar Ethridge and Sammy Ethridge; and her parents
