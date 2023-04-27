Hastings

Mrs. Martha E. Hastings, age 89 of Limrock, Alabama passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Hospice Family Care of Huntsville.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Micaiah Tanck officiating. Burial will follow in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.  The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from noon until the time of service. The family will accept flowers, or donations may be made to the Scottsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Martha Hastings as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.