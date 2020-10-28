Richard Henry Hill, 44 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Mr. Hill is survived by his daughter, Emily Hill; Emily’s mother, Kelly Hill; granddaughter, Trinity Provens; brother, Michael (Susan) Hill; niece, Jessica Parker and several other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Norma Hill and sisters, Christy Warren and Angel Hill.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.