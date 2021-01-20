Donna Kaye King, 74 of Scottsboro, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
A memorial service is planned for a later date.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Ann Marie King of Wiggins, Mississippi; son, Tommy (Sandy) King of Scottsboro; grandchildren, Christopher Hampton of Wiggins, Mississippi, Torrie Hampton of Lumberton, Mississippi, Courtney King of Scottsboro, Shelby Childress of Brandon, Mississippi, Cole Childress of Lebanon, Tennessee, Zack King of Lumberton, Mississippi and Emma King of Scottsboro; sisters, Evelyn Froelick of Lumberton, Mississippi and Linda Perry of Clarksville, Tennessee; brothers, Lyle Ward of Arizona City, Arizona and Jack Ward of San Diego, California and 39 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas King; parents, Milton and Alta Ward; sister, Jean Boutin and brothers, Dean Ward and George Ward.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.