Virginia Edna (Gini) Baxter Stone, of Anniston (formerly of Scottsboro) passed away June 14, 2022 at her residence at the age of 82.
She was born March 16, 1940 in Plainfield, New Jersey to the late Arthur Norton Hubbard Baxter and Marguerite Fitts Baxter.
She was also preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Albert Moody Stone; son, David Arthur Stone; brothers, David Arthur Baxter and John Alfred Baxter and grandson, Daniel Lee Marcus Stone.
She is survived by her son, Stephen Lipscomb Stone II (Cindy); daughter-in-law, Lourie Casteel; grandchildren, Dinah-Shae Brooks Stone, Olyvia Casteel Stone and Harrison David Baxter Stone.
Gini graduated from Westminster Choir College in Princeton, New Jersey and accepted a position as minister of music at First United Methodist Church of Scottsboro.
She married Moody Stone in 1963, and they raised their two sons on the family farm in Larkinsville. She served several years as a substitute teacher.
She later went on to develop the first hospice organization in Jackson County and served as director for several years. She was an active member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Scottsboro for many years before moving to Anniston in May 2018.
She attended St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Jacksonville. Gini was a devoted member of the Order of the Daughters of the King.
The family would like to recognize Joyce Elston, Marie Ponder, Henry Elston and the staff at Kindred Hospice for the love and care they all did for Gini.
A memorial service will be held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Scottsboro, located at 402 South Scott Street, with Rev. Polly H. Robb officiating. Visitation will be held June 20, 2022, at 1 p.m. with memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. Rudder Funeral Home will be assisting the service.
A brief graveside service will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Scottsboro.
