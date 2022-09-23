Marlon Hancock, 86 of Scottsboro, lost his battle with cancer Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 3 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Dr. Robert Gamble and Rev. Donald Jacobs officiating. Burial will follow at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.

