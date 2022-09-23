Marlon Hancock, 86 of Scottsboro, lost his battle with cancer Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 3 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Dr. Robert Gamble and Rev. Donald Jacobs officiating. Burial will follow at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m. until time of service.
Marlon is survived by his wife, Carolyn Hancock; daughter, Beth Hancock Sosebee (Lyle); son, Darrell Hancock (Cathy); grandchildren, Amber, Todd, Jordan and Isabella; great grandchildren, Hunter, Brantley and Gabriel; sisters, Alinda Arnold and Sue Pickett and brother, Larry Don Hancock.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
