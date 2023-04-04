Mrs. Polly Louise Cosby, age 86 of Woodville, Alabama passed away Sunday at Lifecare Centers of Red Bank.
Funeral services will be held at 3 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Joe David Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Scottsboro Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 beginning at 5:00 pm until 8 pm.
Mrs. Cosby is survived by daughters, Brandy Cosby (Roger Corley) and Kathy Cosby Dolberry (Danny); two sons, Gene Cosby (Patricia) and Jimmy Cosby (Ethel); grandchildren, Alyssa Cosby, Erica Cosby, Christopher Cosby, Dwana Cosby, Samuel Cosby (Christy), Adam Dolberry (Lynn), Mary Dolberry Ridgeway (Greg) and Matthew Johnston; great grandchildren, Devan Terrell (Taylor), Gage Terrell, Erin Dolberry, Savannah Dolberry, Jade Hollingsworth, Wyatt Hollingsworth, Emma Jones, Jordyn Cosby, Lyllian Cosby, Addyson Cosby, Madlyn Cosby, Cohen Cosby; great great grandchildren, Cristan Terrell and Grayson Goldson; brothers, Homer Talley and Ray Talley; sister, Nellie Moody and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Fletcher Cosby; granddaughter, Christina Dolberry Jones; sisters, Joyce Callahan and Lucille Talley; brothers, Delbert Talley, Mack Talley and Grady Talley; parents, Earl and Vicey Talley.
To plant a tree in memory of Polly Cosby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.