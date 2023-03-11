Cynthia Rogers Anderson, “Cindy” or “CiCi,” was born and raised in Marietta, Georgia, where she graduated from Sprayberry High School in 1973. She worked as a dental sssistant for 25 years in Georgia, and after moving to Rainsville, Alabama in 1997, she worked as a manager for the DeKalb County Counsel on Aging for four years, as a tech at IHS Pharmacy for two years, and retired from Horizon Bank in 2015 after 13 years there as a teller.
Cindy was loyal to a fault and fiercely protective of those she loved. She was a sweet, kind and courteous soul. She had a dry wit, was a master of quick comebacks, and had a mischievous sense of humor. You could tell from the twinkle in her eyes what she was thinking or about to do. Always a Georgia Bulldog fan, she took pride in displaying the Red & Black amid all the Auburn and Alabama fans she lived among for 25 years.
Cindy passed peacefully on Saturday, March 4, surrounded by family, following a two-year struggle with ovarian cancer. She remained positive and high spirited throughout her treatment. She will be greatly missed, but we rejoice in the knowledge that she is in the arms of Jesus now and is pain free.
Cindy leaves behind her beloved daughter, Sarah Anderson “Say,” Sisters Jonnie Rogers Branch “JuJu” and Vickie Rogers Fischer “BeBe” (Todd), uncle, Clinton D. Carlile “Uncle Duck” (Aunt Dot), niece, Nikki Branch Foy “Sissy” (Chris), niece, Hannah Peige Fischer “Boo Boo,” sister cousin, Regina Bradley (Gary) and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Cindy was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Steven Anderson, mother Emmalene Carlile Rogers and father John Herbert Rogers.
Per Cindy’s wishes, she will be cremated and a memorial will be conducted at Crossview Baptist Church, 1100 Piedmont Road, Marietta, Georgia on Saturday, March 25. Visitation with family will begin at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the memorial at 2 p.m. ET.
To plant a tree in memory of Cynthia Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.