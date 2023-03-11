Cynthia Rogers Anderson, “Cindy” or “CiCi,” was born and raised in Marietta, Georgia, where she graduated from Sprayberry High School in 1973.  She worked as a dental sssistant for 25 years in Georgia, and after moving to Rainsville, Alabama in 1997, she worked as a manager for the DeKalb County Counsel on Aging for four years, as a tech at IHS Pharmacy for two years, and retired from Horizon Bank in 2015 after 13 years there as a teller.

Cindy was loyal to a fault and fiercely protective of those she loved. She was a sweet, kind and courteous soul. She had a dry wit, was a master of quick comebacks, and had a mischievous sense of humor. You could tell from the twinkle in her eyes what she was thinking or about to do. Always a Georgia Bulldog fan, she took pride in displaying the Red & Black amid all the Auburn and Alabama fans she lived among for 25 years.

