Mrs. Glenda Whitton, 89, of Henagar passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at her residence. Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 14, 2023 in the Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dale Gilbert and Bro. Larry Dalton officiating. Burial followed in Green Haven Memorial Gardens. Rainsville Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
