Carolyn Lusk Shelton, 75 of Skyline, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Gold Cemetery in the Letcher community with Rev. Duran Teague officiating.
The family will receive guests on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home.
She is survived by her children, Teresa (Dennis) Beam and Paris Howard; grandchildren, Heather (Patrick) Romans, Jessica Frazier, Jason Beam and Addison Beam, along with her great grandbabies, Bentlee Romans, Cayden Frazier and Hadlee Romans.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Jack Shelton; her grandson, Jonathan Tyler Howard; her parents, Richard Howard Lusk Sr. and Ruth Cornelison Lusk; her brothers, Richard Howard Lusk Jr. and Larry Dewayne Lusk and her sisters, Sylvia Lusk Martin and Deborah Lusk Medlock.
She was the most caring person anyone could ever meet, and it showed by all the people she had greeted during her life while working at Walmart, Disney and Home Interiors. She loved talking to people and helping them, and she never met a stranger. She loved her family, and her family loved her. She will be missed. Go Rest High on That Mountain.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.