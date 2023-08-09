Mrs. Mary Tennille Black, age 44 of Scottsboro, Alabama passed away at Huntsville Hospital on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Dr. Matt Helms officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Mrs. Black is survived by her husband, Waylon Black, Jr.; son, T.J. Connely; mother, Viola Salter; sisters, Shelly Salter, Mary Clark (Jerry), Renee Hall (Doug Thompson), SherryAnn Raushenberger (Bruce); brothers, Wayne Salter (Sharon), Bobby Salter (Steffine), Edward Roach (Rebecca); sisters-in-law, Keisha Sealey and Sasha Black; several aunts and uncles; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Pastor Edward Broughton