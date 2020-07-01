Joyce Hambrick, 74 of Stevenson, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Neal Smith officiating. Burial followed at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Joyce is survived by her children, Jeff Hambrick, Benji (Glenda) Hambrick, Lance Hambrick, Chad (Kristin) Hambrick and Travis (Renee) Hambrick; grandchildren, Kaylie Hambrick, Colby Hambrick, Desiree Hambrick, Merci Hambrick, Bryar Hambrick, Oaklee Hambrick, Riley Hambrick, Tori Hambrick, Abby Hambrick, Brennon Hambrick and Avril Hambrick; sisters, Judy (Donald) Phillips, Edna (Bo) Eakin and Diane (Barry) Capps; brothers, Bobby Johnson and Leslie Johnson and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Pearl Johnson and brothers, Loyd, Howard, Eugene and John Johnson.