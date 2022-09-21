Gene Kelley Marable Sr., 87 of Hollywood gained his Heavenly Wings Sept. 15, 2022.

Mr. Marable was a member of the Masonic Lodge and the Shriners. He was a member of the IBEW 175 of Chattanooga, Tennessee for 66 years. He served in the Army as a paratrooper from 1953-1956.

To plant a tree in memory of GENE MARABLE, SR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.