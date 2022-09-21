Gene Kelley Marable Sr., 87 of Hollywood gained his Heavenly Wings Sept. 15, 2022.
Mr. Marable was a member of the Masonic Lodge and the Shriners. He was a member of the IBEW 175 of Chattanooga, Tennessee for 66 years. He served in the Army as a paratrooper from 1953-1956.
Mr. Marable owned TransSouth Industrial Contractors.
He is survived by his children, Gene (Becky) Marable, Terri Gilbert, Donna Marable and Heath (Jamie) Marable; grandchildren, Brandi Currie, Nathan Durham, Brooke Burton, Joey (Felicia) Gilbert, Jeremy Gilbert, Blake Burton, Tyler Marable and Hunter Marable; great grandchildren, Jasmine, Austin, Cameron, Kattie, Chandler, Logan, Jayclee and Brantley; sons-in-law, Tim Currie and Roger Burton and special friends, Wade and William Dubose.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Marable and daughters, Deborah Burton and Darlene Currie.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at Rudder Funeral Home Chapel in Scottsboro. Burial followed at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens in Hollywood.
To plant a tree in memory of GENE MARABLE, SR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.