Joseph Dwight Golden, 65 of Letcher, passed away Sept. 4, 2022 after a short stay in a Chattanooga, Tennessee hospital.
Joe was born Nov. 11, 1956 to J.D. and Vera (Crane) Golden in Chicago, Illinois. After graduation from Portage High School, he went on to study English at Lee College (now Lee University).
He also holds graduate degrees including a Master of Arts in English from the University of Eastern Michigan, a Master of Science in Computer Science from Michigan State University and a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University.
Joe spent his entire career in the computer industry working in several well-known hardware and software firms.
In 1987, Joe and Joan were married, and they have one daughter, Mary-Sophia.
Joe was an avid reader, history buff, sports fanatic and lover of any food which was hot and spicy. He was a lover of Indiana Hoosier basketball and, most of all, his beloved Chicago Cubs. He was a very proud member of the Sons of the Confederacy.
He is survived by his wife, Joan; daughter, Mary-Sophia; parents, Vera and J.D.; brother, Jim (Lynn) and many loving uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sept. 10. 2022, at 2 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service at Scottsboro Funeral Home.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Joe to the American Cancer Society. You can give online by going to www.cancer.org and click donate.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.