Dr. Sanford Hunter (Sam) Holland passed away on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 at UAB Hospital due to complications from COVID.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Ann Harris Holland; daughter, Julie Holland Griggs; son, Alex Hunter Holland (Betsy); grandchildren, Holland and Tess Griggs and Annie, Elle and Drew Holland; brothers, Ralph Holland and Paul (Sherry) Holland and several nieces and nephews.
Sam was born in Scottsboro on Oct. 2, 1946 to Mattie and Sam Holland. He was a 1965 graduate of Scottsboro High School and graduated in 1969 from Auburn University and in 1972 from the University of Alabama School of Dentistry. He went on to have a successful dental practice in Scottsboro for over 40 years.
An active community volunteer in his younger years, Sam spent countless hours as a member of the Jackson County Hospital Board, Goose Pond Board and Jackson County Auburn Club, of which he was a past president.
He greatly enjoyed his time as a member of Rotary International and was still regularly attending meetings until time of his death.
Scottsboro First Baptist Church was especially important to Sam throughout his life. He thought of the Worrell Sunday School class as his second family and was an active deacon for many years. When he was younger, he was a teacher in FBC’s children’s ministry, leading RA’s as well as volunteering in the church nursery.
Sam had many interests throughout his life. He especially loved golf and spent much of his time playing both locally and at Shoal Creek, where he was a member.
He had a passion for snow skiing in his early adulthood and made many trips to his favorite destination of Beaver Creek, Colorado. He enjoyed buying and selling cars of all kinds. Anyone who knew Sam knew there were few things he enjoyed more than watching Auburn athletics and cheering on the Tigers.
His greatest soft spot, however, was always for children. Sometimes called “the baby whisperer” by his friends because of his gentle and loving ways with children, he was able to soothe almost any youngster.
Whether it be his own grandchildren who brought him enormous pride or strangers he passed on the street, children had a natural affinity for him. His heart especially went out to little ones he feared might be hungry or in need.
For these reasons, the family asks, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alabama Baptist Children’s Homes at www.alabamachild.org, or a charity of your choice.
Scottsboro Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements for a private family funeral.