Eddie “Dan” Keel, 80 of Skyline, passed away on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at his residence.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Feb. 6, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Duran Teague officiating. Burial followed at Gold Cemetery.
Mr. Keel is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn, of Skyline; children, Tammy Hasting (Paul) of Scottsboro and Tina Wininger (BJ) of Skyline; granddaughter, Taya Hasting of Skyline; great grandson, Drake Shiverdecker of Skyline and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ida Keel; brothers, John Frank Keel and Condon Keel; sisters, Lettie Mae Bradford, Louise Stone, Elizabeth Dodson, Rosa Pearl Hill and Polly Johnson.
