James Andrew Phillips, 35 of Scottsboro, passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Phillips is survived by his wife, Coty Phillips; sons, Dylan Phillips and Gabe Lyle; father, Julian “Jr.” Phillips; mother, Thelda Wilkerson; sisters, Rebecca Stubblefield and Jennifer Fuller; uncle, Russell Phillips (Kim); aunt, Clara Woodward (John); cousins, Matthew Woodward, JD Woodward, Deagan Phillips, Cody Rooks, Phillip McAllister and Hannah Phillips; mother-in-law, Cathy Garner; several nieces and nephews and one great niece.
He was preceded in death by his “Pa,” Julian Davis Phillips Sr. and his “Granny.” Elizabeth Jane Phillips.
