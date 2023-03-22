Mrs. Glenda Carol Murphy, age 75, of Scottsboro passed away Sunday, February 26, 2023.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Scottsboro Funeral Home 2:00 p.m. Her family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the service.
Glenda is survived by her husband, Tim Murphy, of Scottsboro, her daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Tim Terilli of Statham, Georgia, her sister and brother-in-law, Jackie and Bill Key, of Brandon, Mississippi, and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, dear friends and former colleagues.
She is preceded in death by her son Brad Murphy, her parents Nona and Walter Bradford, of Scottsboro, and her sister Betty Wells of Rainsville.
