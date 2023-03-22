Mrs. Glenda Carol Murphy, age 75, of Scottsboro passed away Sunday, February 26, 2023.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Scottsboro Funeral Home 2:00 p.m. Her family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the service.

