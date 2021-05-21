Michael “Rudi” Rudolphi passed away on March 16, 2021.
Born on June 21, 1948, he was number of eight of 13 children. Rudi and his brothers would steal away from chores on their Southern Illinois farm to play basketball using a metal rim that they attached to a large rectangular backboard on the side of the chicken house.
This basketball hoop helped shape the course of Rudi’s life. While playing on the Clay City High School team, Rudi caught the eye of a recruiter from the University of Tennessee at Martin.
As part of the university team, Rudi and his teammates won their conference his fourth and final season at UTM. Also at UTM, Rudi met and married his college sweetheart, Lavinia Ferguson.
They transferred to UT Knoxville where both earned degrees. Rudi’s early career included serving in the US Naval Flight program and working engineering construction jobs for TVA’s nuclear power plants. He spent the next 30 plus years working for NASA’s human space flight programs, first as a NASA direct employee and later as a consultant.
Preceding Rudi in death were his parents, Adolph Carl and Rosalia “Sally” Iffert Rudolphi and siblings, Angela, George, Henry and Susan.
Left to remember, love and miss him are his wife, Lavinia Ferguson Rudolphi; sons, Adam (Kendra) and Ben (Veronica) and grandchildren, Luke, Vera, Joseph, Henry, Amira and Ingrid.
Also, left to continue the Rudolphi reunions and stories are siblings, George Klinger, Eugenia “Jean” Comer, Charlie (Janet) Rudolphi, Rosalina “Bits” (Dave) Boone, Bill Rudolphi, Tom (Marlene) Rudolphi, Leo (Faye) Rudolphi and Joe (Linda) Rudolphi, plus many nieces and nephews.
That basketball rim attached to the side of the chicken house on their Illinois farm gave way to a basketball goal, complete with a net, that is attached to a 4x4 sturdy steel post at the edge of the concrete driveway on the Rudolphi Alabama farm.
Rudi has spent many hours here playing one-on-one or HORSE with first his sons and their friends, and then with the growing grandchildren.
Rudi’s funeral mass was April 16, 2021 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Huntsville. Officiating were Fr. Thomas Woods and Fr. Roy Bunkle.
The family requests memorial contributions to be the following places or to a charity of one’s choice: Limrock-Aspel Volunteer Fire Department, 303 West Appletree Street, Scottsboro, AL 35768; St. Jude Catholic Church, P.O. Box 971, Scottsboro, AL 35768 or Downtown Rescue Misson, 1400 Evangel Drive, Huntsville, AL 35816-2210.
Final arrangements entrusted to Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro.