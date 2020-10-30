Jessie Lee Bailey, 92 of Scottsboro, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Jessie is survived by her children, Charles (Linda) Bailey and Renee (Anthony) Fox; grandchildren, Richard “Pudge” (Ashley) Bailey, Tera (Tommy) Flammia, Linda Sue Bailey and Allison Fox; great grandchildren, Charleigh, Marylynn and Jackson Bailey, Chloe Britt and Madeline and Ruger Flammia; sister, Patricia Brooks and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Homer Bailey; daughter, Brenda Batey and grandson, Ronald Lee Batey Jr.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Prince Cemetery in Skyline with Neal Smith officiating.
