Jerry Dwight Latham, 76 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held for the family.
Jerry is survived by his children, Chris (Jackie) Cooper of Section, Tim Cooper of Section, Steve (Marlene) Thrasher of Huntsville, Joey (Teresa) Roberts of Huntland, Tennessee, Tanya Benton of Huntsville and Bellamy (Eddie) Gibbs of New Hope; siblings, Wanda Latham Lentz, Carol Latham (Ron) Greenwood, Judy Latham Swindall, Deborah Latham (Arno) Torrez, Kita Latham (Gary) Maddux, Raymond Latham Jr. and Rayford (Meta) Latham; 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa Latham and parents, Raymond and Ruth Bellomy Latham.
Jerry Dwight is lovingly remembered by his family as one of the funniest storytellers of all time. He enjoyed gardening, was an avid history reader and was a great political debater. He served in the Army National Guard from 1964-1966.
No family gathering will be the same without our precious Jerry, and his stories will be terribly missed.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.