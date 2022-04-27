Lexie Inez Russell, a lifetime resident of Scottsboro, passed away at the age of 94, at her home on Thursday, April 21, 2022, surrounded by family at her bedside.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oakley and Eunice Justice, of Scottsboro, and a son, Charles Russell, of Rosalie.
Ms. Russell is survived by three living children, Jerry Wayne Sisk of Scottsboro, Rayford (Donna) Russell of Rainsville and Betty White (Ken) of Harrison, Tennessee and a granddaughter whom she raised, Samantha Sisk Parker (Rick).
She leaves behind a wonderful host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, Rayford (Ella) Justice and Melvin Justice and two sisters, Dorothy (Gene) Parker and Catherine (Brian) Lawson, all of Scottsboro.
Ms. Russell was well known throughout the community for her jokester personality and had a way of always bringing a smile to the face of anyone she met. She loved everyone and spent the majority of her life caring for others in her home. She made huge impact on all those she met throughout her life.
Funeral services were held April 24, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. David Moses officiating. Burial followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.