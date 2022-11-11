Edna Shelby Jean Talley, 82 of Scottsboro, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Pastor Ralph Hall officiating. Burial followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Edna is survived by her children, Donna (Tommy) Ledbetter, Barney (Cindy) Talley, Lisa (Kenneth) Long and Debbie Talley; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jon) Belew, Laura (Thomas) Hubbard, Jason Black, Kristin Bradford, Shelby (Jay) Wells, Josh Akins and Raymond Talley; 12 great grandchildren and siblings, Margaret Taunton, Pete, Jerry and Charles Dolberry and Helen Manning.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Raymond Talley and David Talley; infant son, Raymond Talley; great granddaughter, Brooklyn Bradford; parents, Ollie and Stella Dolberry; brothers, Jimmy and Junior Dolberry and sisters, Brenda Sanders and Jo Pace.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
