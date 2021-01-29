Mabel Brown Avans passed away on Friday, Jan. 20, 2021 at Highlands Medical Center at the age of 77.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at 12 p.m., at Hytop Holiness Church with James “Totchie” McLain and Todd Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Hytop Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at the church. Respectfully, the family asks all who attend to wear a mask for both the visitation and funeral for safety.
Mabel is survived by her granddaughters, Tabitha Clark and Erica (Jason) Shepherd; grandson, Adam Trotman; son-in-law, Chris Peek; great grandchildren, Brady Clark, Aiden Clark, Prudence Shepherd and Jameson Shepherd; sisters, Annie Lenox and Lillie Maples and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Avans; daughter, Deborah Peek; parents, Mack and Lyda Brown; sisters, Dorothy Brown, Lois Oden and Rhee Smith and brothers, James (Bunk), Lester (Snooks), Jimmy, Ollie, Buddy, Dewey (Bodie), Billy and Dale Brown.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.