Bob J. (Bobby Jack) Gilliam, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
He was a Ruling Elder and Clerk of Session for Ebenezer Presbyterian Church (PCA) and a devout Christian. He retired as a nuclear engineer from the department of energy, but in previous years worked at various sites across the country as a health physicist.
He was born in Scottsboro, but his education and employment took him to many other locations from nearby Hollywood to Vladivostok, Russia. He graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelor’s degree and held a Master’s degree in nuclear and environmental engineering from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
He was longtime member of the National Health Physics Society and was unanimously elected president of the East Tennessee Chapter of the Health Physics Society. He was certified by the National Registry of Radiation Protection Technologists and had been a member of the American Nuclear Society Oak Ridge/Knoxville Local Section.
Bob gave numerous, lauded presentations and seminars for local, state, regional and national professional meetings/conferences. He achieved the rank of captain in the United States Air Force in just three years, trained as a pilot, served as a communications officer and received a National Defense Service Medal.
Bob loved to write poetry, stories and songs. He studied the accordion as a child in Chicago and enjoyed playing percussion instruments at church and on musical programs at assisted living facilities.
He was a Rose Fay Thomas Fellow and a very active Life Member, at a levels, of the National Federation of Music Clubs. He served as chaplain for the Tennessee Federation, as well as for Annual Regional Meeting.
He chaired various state events such as the “Angie Greer Music and Poetry Contest,” was the National Music Week Chair for the Southeastern Region and president of the Ebenezer Music Club, Knoxville. He was also a member/supporter of the East Tennessee Historical Society.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Edna Gilliam.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 24 years, Janie Gilliam; children, Ben, a.k.a. Shae Erisson, Amy Gilliam, Jon Gilliam (Elisa) and Mary Katherine Rees (Bryan) and their mother, Linda Gilliam; grandchildren, Mae Lin Gilliam and William Rees siblings, Jimmy Gilliam (Nancy) and Gail Smith (John); aunt, Allie Ivey Little; special cousins, Lila Jean Gilliam and Sarah Holt Blalock and many other relatives and close friends.
A private, family service will be held at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, in Clinton, Tennessee, officiated by Rev. David G.K. Howe, Pastor Emeritus and Chris Stapp, Ruling Elder, of Ebenezer Church PCA.
A graveside service with burial will take place at Austell Cemetery, in Fackler, at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Jeff Arnold, pastor of New Life Missionary Baptist Church, will officiate.