Cleo Hancock Goins, 78 of Rosswell, Georgia, passed away on May 31, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 12 p.m., at Section Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Macedonia Cemetery.
Mrs. Goins is survived by her children, Danny (Irene) Goins, Dwight Goins, Sissy (Steve) Autwell and Billy Goins; siblings, Lavinia Treece, Alfred Hancock, Warnell Hancock, Karen Cooper and Marlon Hancock; 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by parents, Swan and Gracie Hancock; two sisters, one brother, one daughter, granddaughter and one grandson.