Charles E. Pritchett, 54 of Scottsboro, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. David Goodman officiating. Burial will follow at Section Bluff Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Mr. Pritchett is survived by his sister, Angelia (Chester) Little; brother, Robert Keith Pritchett; nieces and nephews, Courtney Davis, Dwayne Davis, Layla Guest, Keira Culver, Jordan Guest, Landon Guest and James Guest and other great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joann Gray and Charles Pritchett and niece, Donna Davis.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.