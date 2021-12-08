Jerry Don Olinger, 42 of Scottsboro, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at 12 noon, at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Dennis Potter officiating. Burial will follow at Boxes Cove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Those left behind whom loved him dearly, his daddy, Jerry Wayne Olinger; momma, Sarah Dianna Olinger; brothers, Charles David Olinger and A. Wayne (Cheyenne) Davis; sisters, Sarah O. (Gregory) Guerin and Sherry L. (Martin) Colburn; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his cats, (which he considered his children) Callie and her kittens.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Noah J. and Shirley A. Olinger Kimbrough, Minor Lee and Barbara Guthrie and W. Clarence and Sarah Clements; nephew, David Blake Long Olinger and uncles, David J., Stevie Olinger, Thomas Kimbrough, Jason Guthrie and Gene Clements.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.