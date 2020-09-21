Edward Eugene Reed, 68 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sept. 9, 2020.
Gene was a dedicated church man, serving many congregations in the North Alabama area in his life, as a choir director, choir member, Sunday school teacher and most recently as organist at First United Methodist Church, where he was a member.
Gene was a graduate of UAH, where he received a BA degree and also completed post graduate studies. He began as a public school teacher, moved into computer programming and finally software design.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Morris Reed; three daughters, Melissa Reed of Hazel Green, Erica Reed Branch of Biloxi, Mississippi and Jennifer Reed Tabor of Huntsville; brother, Winston Reed of Searcy, Arkansas; aunt, Joyce Sons of Huntsville; 10 grandchildren; a niece; a nephew and several cousins.
Gene was born in Scottsboro, the son of Doris Rousseau Reed and Raymond Reed, who preceded him in death.
A private burial was held on Sept. 11, 2020 at Cedar Hill Cemetery. A memorial is planned in late October at First United Methodist Church.