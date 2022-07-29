Arvada Venable Stultz, 88 of Scottsboro, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Arvada was a member of Center Point Baptist Church.
Funeral services were held Friday, July 29, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial followed in Center Point Baptist Church Cemetery.
Arvada is survived by her children, Barbara Guffey (Ernie), Phyllis Westmoreland and Robert Stultz; grandchildren, James Stultz (Mellissa), Holly Johnston (Rob), Will Westmoreland (Jaime), Justin Westmoreland (Sarah), Jeremy Westmoreland and Josh Guffey; seven great grandchildren and sister, Cora Hambrick.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Stultz; parents, Ira and Effie Venable; sisters, Ellie Venable, Willie Venable, Mary Lou Baugh, Pearl Light and Ruby Thompson and brothers, A.W. Venable, Paul Venable and Leonard Venable.
The family would like to thank the Senior Ladies Sunday School Class and Enhabit Hospice for their kindness to their Mom.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
