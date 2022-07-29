Arvada Venable Stultz, 88 of Scottsboro, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Arvada was a member of Center Point Baptist Church.

Funeral services were held Friday, July 29, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial followed in Center Point Baptist Church Cemetery.

