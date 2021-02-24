Glenn Porter, 79 of Section, passed away on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
He is survived by his sons, David (Ann) Porter and Anthony Porter; daughters, Donna (Terry) McCrackin and Gina Porter; grandchildren, Brian Porter, TJ McCrackin, Michael (Ashleigh) McCrackin, Jennifer (Chris) Hilliard, Alyssa (Sam) Pickett, Gavin Thomas and Trevier Porter; nine great-grandchildren; sister. Shirley Mansberger and several nieces and nephews.
Glenn was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Porter; wife, Ellie Mae Porter; parents, Lee and Louise Porter; brother, Billy Porter and son-in-law, Todd McCuistion.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro with Jimmy Miles and Rick Tally officiating.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, from 6-8 p.m., and on Thursday, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.