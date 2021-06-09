Jessie Calvin Mount, 90 of Dutton, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2021. Funeral services were held on Tuesday June, 8, 2021 at Dutton United Methodist Church with burial following in the adjoining cemetery.
Mr. Mount is survived by his wife, Mary Kate Mount; daughters Dianne (Cecil) Romans and Lisa (Rob) Curtner; sons, Dale (Donna Sue) Mount, Danny (Jackie) Mount, David Mount and Joel Mount; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brothers, James, Bill, and Dean Mount.
He is preceded in death by daughter, Donna Lynn Wright; parents, Ethel and Jesse Mount; brothers, Buford and Paul Mount and grandson, Jamie Wright
