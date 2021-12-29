Lester Gant Jr., 66 of Scottsboro (formerly of Roswell, Georgia) passed away on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.
He was a member and longtime deacon of Chattanooga Valley Baptist Church. He graduated from Scottsboro High School in 1973 and graduated from Auburn University.
Mr. Gant coached youth sports or many years and loved music, gardening, being outside and loved working out and staying fit.
He loved to keep up his steps daily, walking seven or more miles, but the one thing he loved the most was his family and spending time with them.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Gant; son, Christopher Gant (Ali); daughter, Leslie Myers (Charlie); sisters, Evelyn Gant and Shirley Gant; grandsons, Carter Myers, Calder Gant, John David Gant, Jackson Myers, Sanders Gant and Dawson Myers and special nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Josh Little officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.