George Henry Stephen, 86 of Woodville, went to be with the Lord Dec. 21, 2022 with his family by his side.
George was known as dad to some and peepaw to others. He was also a friend, Mason and veteran. George served two tours in Korea, but above all, he was a family man.
A private memorial service was held for the family at the Stephen residence Dec. 26, 2022.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jennifer Stephen; daughters, Kathy Robertson (Dan) and Adelene Pilot; sons, George A. Stephen (Audrey), Leo Stephen (Pam), Karl Sanders (Pat) and Robert Sanders; grandchildren, Kara Stephen (Jerid), Michael Stephen, Kathy Sheridan (Sean), Billy Pilot and Nelson Tidwell and great grandchildren, Nicholas Tidwell, Patrick Carney and Bryan Tidwell (Madison).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Althea and Herman Stevens; sister, Peggy Sivard; brother, Charles Stevens; grandson, David Tidwell; granddaughter, Teresa Conley and son-in-law, William Pilot.
To plant a tree in memory of George Stephen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.