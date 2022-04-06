Franklin (Lynn) Putman DeWitt, 70 of Scottsboro (formerly of Florence), passed away on April 2, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Patria and Abel DeWitt on Dec. 10, 1951 in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Mr. DeWitt is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Andrea (Sue) DeWitt and their three children, Christopher DeWitt, Lauren DeWitt Holcomb (Derrick) and Andrea DeWitt (Josh) and grandson, Augustus Franklyn Muller.
Lynn was a 1970 graduate of Coffee High School in Florence, where he was an award-winning swimmer and an over-the-top flirt. He attended the University of Alabama and the University of North Alabama (UNA).
He was an educator at Cass High School in Cartersville, Georgia and Scottsboro City Schools in Scottsboro. He enjoyed Alabama football, plants and animals, a good conversation and the company of his family and friends.
He spent his time constructing and painting model airplanes as well as landscaping and gardening.
The memorial service will be held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 4 p.m., in Scottsboro, followed by a short time to visit with the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Safe Haven and/or Scottsboro-Jackson County Animal Shelter in memory of Lynn DeWitt as he was most passionate about these non-profit organizations.