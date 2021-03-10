Judith Adkins, 77 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at her residence.
No formal services are planned at this time. Cremation services are provided by Corner Stone Funeral Chapel and Crematory.
Mrs. Adkins is survived by her husband, Ben Lloyd Adkins; son, Edward Adkins (Judy); grandson, Gavin Adkins and brother, Billy Tillman.
Mrs. Adkins had worked in the food service industry and was preceded in death by her parents, Bill Henry and Anne Mae Newsome Tillman.
