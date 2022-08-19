Allie Ivey Little, 92 of Fackler, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at 2 p.m., at New Life Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Arnold officiating. Burial will follow at Austell Cemetery.

