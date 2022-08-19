Allie Ivey Little, 92 of Fackler, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at 2 p.m., at New Life Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Arnold officiating. Burial will follow at Austell Cemetery.
Allie is survived by her daughters, Janet Wininger (Gilbert) and Sharon Little; sons, Michael Little, Gary Little and Dwight “Danny” Little (Joan); several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren and brother, Dan Ivey.
She was preceded in death by her husband, E.B. Little; son, Tommy Little; several brothers and sisters and parents, Dan and Rosa Ivey.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
