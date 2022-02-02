Arlis “Darwin” Wright, 77 of Rosalie, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2022 at Oxford, Mississippi.
Darwin was a faithful, loving husband, a wise, strong father, a doting, ever-present grandfather and dependable, protective brother. Darwin gave life and relationships 100 percent.
He loved working outside, in a garden and with his bee hives. Darwin loved playing the guitar and fiddle and singing gospel hymns.
Darwin selflessly helped others and enjoyed giving of whatever he had. He was a loyal friend and neighbor. Darwin thanked God for his many blessings throughout his life and always prayed God’s Will be done. He was a strong man with a gentle spirit and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sandra Maxwell Wright; son, Brent Wright of Rosalie; daughter, Shannon Wright and granddaughters, Madalyn (11) and Millie (8) Sullivan of Oxford, Mississippi; brothers, Boyce Wright (Rosie) of Ringgold, Georgia and Joe Wright (Becky) of Henagar; sisters, Edith Murphree (Wade) of Rock Springs, Georgia, Bernice Bridges (Leo) of Gaylesville, Mildred Smith and Sharon Barrentine (Tommy) of Pisgah, Sheila Cribb (Larry) of Clarendon, North Carolina, Reba Givens (Bernard) of Bryant and Dale Ward (Bryan) of Scottsboro; sister-in-law, Deborah Wright Harris Ragsdale (Rickey Ragsdale) of Henagar and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbors and friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Ernest “Wesley” and Ada “Estell” Wright; brother, Lowell Wright and brother-in-law, Gary Smith.
Services will be Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Corner Stone Funeral Chapel, in Ider, at 2 p.m., with visitation beginning at 12 p.m. Charles Underwood will be officiating.
Please share condolences online at www.cornerstonefuneralchapel.com.