Ms. Teresa Anne Winter, age 64 of Woodville, Alabama passed away Saturday, March 12, 2023.

She is survived by her son Kent Gross; daughter Tisha Milligan; mother Venna Gray; siblings Ricki Gray, Cheryl Corbitt (Bill); grandchildren Kody Gross and Bryce Milligan; several nephews and nieces.

