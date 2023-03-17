Ms. Teresa Anne Winter, age 64 of Woodville, Alabama passed away Saturday, March 12, 2023.
She is survived by her son Kent Gross; daughter Tisha Milligan; mother Venna Gray; siblings Ricki Gray, Cheryl Corbitt (Bill); grandchildren Kody Gross and Bryce Milligan; several nephews and nieces.
She is preceded in death by her father Gene Gray; brother Warren Gray; grandparents Clayton & Julie Gray, Lewis & Lena Jay and Clovis & Dorothy Harris and special family friend Judy Littles.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Peters Cove Cemetery with Bro. Ricki Gray Jr. officiating.
