Lois Garner Akin, 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at the Latern at Morning Point Alzheimer’s Center in Collegedale, Tennessee.

A private graveside service will be held for family only.

Those left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Janet (James) Feinauer and Trecia (Howell) Moss; sons, Charles (Janet) Akin Jr. and Ronnie (Sheila) Akin; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; eight great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Akin Sr.; son, William Dwight Beavers; parents, Virgil and Susie Garner and siblings, Cordie McDonald, Vernie Talley, Lula Shaud, Elbert Garner, Aubrey Garner, Clyde Garner, R.V. Garner and Kenneth Garner.

Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.

