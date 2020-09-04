Lois Garner Akin, 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at the Latern at Morning Point Alzheimer’s Center in Collegedale, Tennessee.
A private graveside service will be held for family only.
Those left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Janet (James) Feinauer and Trecia (Howell) Moss; sons, Charles (Janet) Akin Jr. and Ronnie (Sheila) Akin; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; eight great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Akin Sr.; son, William Dwight Beavers; parents, Virgil and Susie Garner and siblings, Cordie McDonald, Vernie Talley, Lula Shaud, Elbert Garner, Aubrey Garner, Clyde Garner, R.V. Garner and Kenneth Garner.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.