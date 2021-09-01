James Ray Evans, 84 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 at Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro.
Mr. Evans was retired from Verizon Telephone, where he worked as an installer and repair technician.
Mr. Evans is survived by his wife, Iris Joyce Evans; daughter, Donna Evans; son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Mary Ann Evans; granddaughters, Danielle Evans and Ashley and Floyd Miles; great grandchildren, Madison Brown, Jackson Case, Sienna Case, Ava Garner and Bentlee Gilliam; great-great granddaughter, Remmi Nelson; sister, Mary Nell Tubbs and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Annie Belle Evans; sister, Faye Lusk and brother, Homer Evans.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Skyline Cemetery.
The family asks, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the ARC of Jackson County, 180 Mack Morris Drive, Scottsboro, AL 35769.
Rudder Funeral Home is assisting the family.