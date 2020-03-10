Eunice B. Phillips, 97 of Hollywood, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, March 6, 2020.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Roy Venable officiating. Burial followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Phillips is survived by her daughter, Janice P. Ashmore; sons, Robert Phillips and Lawrence (Jena) Phillips; brothers, Wayne Beaird and Arthur (Glenda0 Beaird; grandsons, Terry (Justin) Oden, Robert (Beverly) Ashmore, Buddy Phillips and Patrick (Darby) Phillips; granddaughters, Candice (Eric) Fredricks, Bobbie (Robert) Potter, Kim (Tracy) Holman and Mona Suter; 14 great-grandchildren and four great great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Phillips was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Phillips; parents, Luther and Johnnie Beaird and grandchildren, Donna Sullivan, Jill Phillips and Derrick Phillips.
Mrs. Phillips was a member of Providence Missionary Baptist Church. A minister’s wife for over 60 years, she was a granny to many children.