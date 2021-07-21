Linda Harris Campbell Storms, 76 of Scottsboro, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at her home.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning one hour prior to service.
Mrs. Storms is survived by her husband, Frank Storms; daughter, Sandra Guffey; sons, Jason Campbell (Brooke) and Jeff Campbell (Becky); grandchildren, Kelly Campbell, Taylor Campbell, Allyson Campbell, Drew Campbell, Chase Campbell, Kate Campbell, Hunter Guffey and Grace Guffey; sisters, Nancy Coleman and Kay Roach and brother, Dean Harris.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Charlotte Harris and brother, Jim Harris.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.