Henry Bice, 71 of Scottsboro, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
Henry was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and loved by all of his family and friends. He retired from Goodyear after 20 years. He loved being outdoors.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Joe Moore and Perry Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Bice is survived by his wife, Patricia Bice; daughters, Barbie Wilhelm and Sandy Bice (Joseph) Mason; son, Robert (Sandra) McCrary; grandchildren, Courtney Hill Morgan and Kyle Landon Hill; sister, Jeannette (Walter) Stubblefield and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Delilah Nell Bice; son, Rodney Lee Bice and parents, Henry and Ruby Jo Bice.
